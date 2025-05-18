The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Issues A Resolution Regarding The Approval And Registration Of Environmental Consultancy Offices In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) issued Resolution No. (4) of 2025 regarding the approval and registration of environmental consultancy offices (ECOs) in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The resolution aims to regulate the procedures for the approval and registration of ECOs licensed by relevant entities. This includes activities covering environmental consulting, studies, and research in the emirate. The Agency will also monitor their performance to ensure the provision of the best possible environmental consulting services and studies.

The provisions of this resolution apply to all ECOs, whether they existed prior to the issuance of this resolution or those that may be licensed subsequently. This includes offices whose activities are limited by their license to the field of environmental consulting, studies, and research, or if this activity is part of their other wider activities.

The Agency coordinates with the emirate's relevant entities, each within its mandate, to implement the provisions of this resolution and the operational procedures issued pursuant to it. This includes not renewing or amending licenses and permits issued to ECOs unless they are certified and registered by EAD.

The Agency develops and implements educational, and awareness programmes aimed at environmental consultancy offices regarding the requirements and conditions for their approval, registration and classification, as well as the decisions, standard operating procedures and technical guidelines necessary to provide the best environmental consulting services.

The procedures and requirements for the approval and registration of environmental consulting offices are designed to regulate their operations and ensure the quality and efficiency of environmental studies. The resolution mandates that offices submit an approval application containing detailed information about their staff, including qualifications and professional experience, as well as records of completed projects and samples of previously conducted studies.

Additionally, the resolution outlines specific criteria for approval and classification. These include that the office director must hold relevant academic qualifications and practical experience aligned with the firm's scope of work. The office must also maintain a qualified technical team capable of executing studies in line with approved standards, be equipped with modern tools and technologies, and operate from a physical headquarters with a valid license within the emirate.

The resolution emphasises that establishments and projects may only engage in environmental consultancy services through offices approved and registered with EAD. The obligations of environmental consulting offices have also been defined, including the obligation to obtain approval prior to undertaking their activities, to avoid conflicts of interest, to ensure confidentiality and impartiality in the implementation of studies, and to adhere to modern scientific procedures and standards. They must also inform EAD of any changes.

The Agency clarified that the resolution defines specific circumstances under which it may suspend or revoke an office's approval. It also establishes procedures for modifying an office's classification, allowing consulting firms to request changes to their classification or areas of practice. Additionally, EAD is responsible for evaluating their performance and making decisions regarding upgrades or downgrades in classification, based on the quality of studies submitted, through an annual review process.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.