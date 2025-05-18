KFSHRC And Cleveland Clinic Partner To Drive Innovation In Autism And Neuroscience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The agreement aims to accelerate breakthroughs in autism and neuroscience through joint expertise, project teams, and knowledge-sharing

Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Cleveland Clinic, a leading non-profit academic medical center globally, to work together on clinical, operational, educational, and research initiatives involving autism and neurosciences. This strategic move highlights KFSHRC's dedication to broaden its international collaborations to achieve medical excellence and innovation in patient care.

The MOU was signed at KFSHRC's Riyadh headquarters by H.E. Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, KFSHRC's Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic's Chief Executive Officer and President.

The MOU details the parties' intention to create a long-term framework for collaboration in autism and neuroscience. This involves forming specialised project teams to jointly evaluate and prioritise potential partnership opportunities, aimed at enhancing KFSHRC's role in providing specialised healthcare.

This partnership is part of KFSHRC's larger strategy to forge impactful global collaborations centred on knowledge exchange and capacity building, which support advancements in research, education, and workforce development. The initiative is aligned with the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the Vision 2030 initiatives, which aims to ensure equitable access to high-quality healthcare with a strong emphasis on preventive care.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.