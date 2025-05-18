Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aqua Kashmir Avengers Join Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025


2025-05-18 01:08:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Aqua Group has entered professional football with its franchise team, Aqua Kashmir Avengers, joining the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025, powered by Athwas Hyundai, as the league's third franchise.
The franchise is owned by Arshid Ahmad, a passionate advocate for sports and youth engagement. Aqua Group's foray into football underscores its commitment to fostering local talent and contributing to the growth of sports in J&K.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025,” said Arshid.“Our vision is to build a competitive and spirited team that not only entertains but also inspires the youth of our region to pursue sports with passion and purpose.”
The Aqua Kashmir Avengers will compete alongside some of the top teams in the region, promising fans a season full of thrilling action, competitive rivalries and exemplary sportsmanship.
With the addition of Aqua Kashmir Avengers, the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025 continues to grow in scale and stature, solidifying its position as a premier platform for professional football in J&K.

