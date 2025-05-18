Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Brought Pakistan To Its Knees: LG

2025-05-18 01:08:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the world has witnessed the courage and resolve of Indian soldiers, asserting that India's firm response to the recent terror attack brought Pakistan to its knees.

Addressing Army personnel during his visit to the forward Tangdhar sector in North Kashmir, the LG said,“Fearing total destruction, Pakistan reached out to the international community, urging intervention.” He revealed that on May 10 at 3:35 PM, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart to seek a ceasefire.

“India does not seek war,” the LG said.“We are the fifth-largest economy, soon to be the fourth. Pakistan now knows that nothing is beyond India's reach.”

Praising the Army's swift and precise action, LG Sinha noted that the retaliatory operations following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were carried out with exceptional discipline and precision.“Not a single life was lost on our side. Only three individuals sustained minor injuries,” he said.

He confirmed that India's strikes on May 6 and 7 targeted nine terror infrastructure sites inside Pakistan-occupied territory without harming civilians or Indian military assets. Pakistan's retaliatory action, he said, was met with a decisive Indian response from May 8 to 10.

LG Sinha Hikes Ex-Gratia Relief for Violence Victims in J&K, Announces Up to 500% Increase LG Reviews Security Situation Along LoC In Kupwara

“Our neighbour, surviving on debt, must have learned its lesson,” Sinha remarked.“Our forces have shown unmatched bravery. I salute their valour and pray the country remains in such capable hands.”

The LG also held a security review with Army and police officials, expressing confidence that Indian forces will counter any misadventure effectively.

