Duterte's Loyal Aides Top Senate Race In Philippines
Reelected Senator, Christopher Go, a close Duterte aide, topped the polls. Fellow Duterte ally, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa placed third. Other Duterte-endorsed winners include Senator Imee Marcos, Representative Rodante Marcoleta, and Camille Villar.
Villar, a“guest candidate” on the Duterte slate, who also enjoys backing from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was included in the count.
Also making the top 12 were Marcos-backed candidates Erwin Tulfo, Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid, and former senators, Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto.
Two candidates not affiliated with Marcos and Duterte, former Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino and former Senator Francis Pangilinan, completed the 12 senate spots.
Representative Tobias Tiangco, campaign manager for the Marcos bloc, acknowledged setbacks in Mindanao, a Duterte stronghold. He attributed the poor showing to backlash over the Feb impeachment of Vice President, Sara Duterte.
In a May 13 Facebook post, Duterte's former presidential spokesperson and chief presidential counsel, Salvador Panelo, called the results a“thunderous repudiation” of the Marcos administration, asserting that, the vote reflected public support for the Dutertes and rejection of“vindictive politics.”
Monday's midterm election, elected more than 18,000 positions, including 12 senators, members of the House of Representatives, and provincial and town officials.– NNN-PNA
