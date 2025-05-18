403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) --
1980 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree regulating maritime trade, barring any ship from setting sail without hoisting Kuwait Flag.
1988 -- A booby-trapped car blew up near offices of Kuwait Airways in Kuwait City center killing two people.
2003 -- The first Kuwaiti civil plane, Kazma, landed at Baghdad International Airport after a 13-year stoppage due to the 1990 Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait. The Kuwaiti aircraft carried medical aid for the Iraqi people.
2010 -- Lebanese President Michel Suleiman adorned Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the "National Cedar" medal at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, just southeast of Beirut.
2014 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company inked a contract to build a new power station at Al-Ahmadi oil refinery port with an output capacity of 240 megawatts.
2018 -- Kuwait, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, presented a draft resolution calling for safety measures for civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.
2020 -- The cabinet decided to double civil servants' payments.
2021 -- The cabinet allowed entry into eateries and cafes with adherence to the anti-coronavirus measures.
2021 -- The cabinet lifted the quarantine on arrivals provided they undergo PCR three days after their arrival.
2021 -- The cabinet exempted a category of the citizens from the travel ban according to a set of terms.
2023 -- Kuwait Airways received its eighth Airbus Neo-320A.
2023 -- The Jaber Hyperbaric O2 and Diabetic Foot Center opened in Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital in South Surra area.
2024 -- Kuwaiti athletes Faisal Al-Rajhi won gold in the 5,000 meters wheelchair competition of the World Para Athletic Championship held in Japan. (end)
gta
1980 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree regulating maritime trade, barring any ship from setting sail without hoisting Kuwait Flag.
1988 -- A booby-trapped car blew up near offices of Kuwait Airways in Kuwait City center killing two people.
2003 -- The first Kuwaiti civil plane, Kazma, landed at Baghdad International Airport after a 13-year stoppage due to the 1990 Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait. The Kuwaiti aircraft carried medical aid for the Iraqi people.
2010 -- Lebanese President Michel Suleiman adorned Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the "National Cedar" medal at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, just southeast of Beirut.
2014 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company inked a contract to build a new power station at Al-Ahmadi oil refinery port with an output capacity of 240 megawatts.
2018 -- Kuwait, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, presented a draft resolution calling for safety measures for civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.
2020 -- The cabinet decided to double civil servants' payments.
2021 -- The cabinet allowed entry into eateries and cafes with adherence to the anti-coronavirus measures.
2021 -- The cabinet lifted the quarantine on arrivals provided they undergo PCR three days after their arrival.
2021 -- The cabinet exempted a category of the citizens from the travel ban according to a set of terms.
2023 -- Kuwait Airways received its eighth Airbus Neo-320A.
2023 -- The Jaber Hyperbaric O2 and Diabetic Foot Center opened in Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital in South Surra area.
2024 -- Kuwaiti athletes Faisal Al-Rajhi won gold in the 5,000 meters wheelchair competition of the World Para Athletic Championship held in Japan. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment