Cannes Hosts Discussion On Ukrainian Cinema Amid War

As part of the Marché du Film film market at the Cannes International Film Festival, a panel discussion"Ukrainian Cinema in Times of War: Prospects and Challenges" took place in the American Pavilion.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine

“The event brought together leading representatives of the Ukrainian and international film industry to discuss the current state and future of Ukrainian cinema in the context of a full-scale war,” the statement said.

According to the agency, the discussion was moderated by Andrii Khalpakhchi, Director General of the Molodist International Film Festival, and its program included presentations, videos and meaningful discussions on co-production, distribution, institutional support and the peculiarities of film production in wartime.

The event was opened by Guillaume Esmiol, Executive Director of Marché du Film, who in his welcoming speech emphasized that international solidarity and support for Ukrainian filmmakers is extremely important in the current difficult conditions.

In his turn, Enrico Vannucci, Deputy Executive Director of Euroimages, presented the existing formats of cooperation with Ukraine and outlined the available support programs for Ukrainian film projects.“The foundation's commitment is to maintain cultural dialogue through cinema, despite geopolitical challenges,” he emphasized.

During the event, Andriy Nogin, the head of the UkrKinoFest NGO, presented an analysis prepared by Between Media Agency on the state of the Ukrainian film industry. In particular, the report compared the dynamics of Ukrainian film distribution with the markets of Central and Eastern Europe.

“It is extremely important to promote Ukrainian-language films internationally,” he said, and introduced Kateryna Gaiduk, head of distribution at UPHub, as an expert in this field.

Michel Plazanet, Deputy Director for International and European Affairs at CNC France, summarized the results of the third year of the Ukrainian Cinema Support Program. He shared successful cases of cooperation and outlined promising steps to further strengthen the industry.

During the panel discussion, producer Pylyp Ilyenko also shared his practical experience of film production in wartime.

“One of the key challenges is the spread of films at international festivals that, disguised as 'anti-war', actually broadcast Russian propaganda narratives and imperial clichés. Unfortunately, such projects often receive funding even in countries that are friendly to Ukraine,” he said.

In turn, the panelists called for a critical reflection on such content and emphasized the need for cultural solidarity with Ukraine as an important manifestation of value support.

According to the Ukrainian State Film Agency , the discussion culminated in the presentation of the official trailer for the film GUR: Code Sikora”, presented by director, producer, actor and serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Akhtem Seitablaev. The film is being created in cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and F Films.

In addition, the event featured the video“Filmmakers at the Front”, which tells the story of artists who are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.“After the screening, all those present honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainian filmmakers with a minute of silence,” the agency added.

“Ukrainian cinema remains resilient despite the extraordinary challenges of war. Today's discussions proved that even while defending the country, Ukrainian artists are creating strong, important stories, and international support is vital to ensure that these voices are heard around the world,” Halpachchi concluded.

Threes about war in Ukraine to be screened at CannesFestival

The Ukrainian State Film Agency emphasized that the event has become an important platform for sharing experiences, presenting new projects and finding real ways of international cooperation to support and promote Ukrainian cinema in times of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, director Mstyslav Chernov personally presented his new documentary 2000 meters to Andriivka during the Day of Ukraine at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Photo: Ukrainian State Film Agency