HKPA And Subsidiary APTEC Debut At China Print

HKPA's 55-member delegation champions CTV Program to boost print productivity

HONG KONG, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for the printing industry, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Standardization Research Center is holding the public hearings of the "Requirements for the Calculation and Application of Colour Tone Value (CTV) for Printing Process Control" as a Greater Bay Area (GBA) standard, initiated by the Advanced Printing Technology Centre (APTEC). It aims to be the FIRST GBA standard for printing industry. To drive CTV implementation across the region, the HKPA has launched the program Method: GBA RECREATES THE WORLD'S COLOUR, funded by Hong Kong's Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA). Following its participation in the 31st South China International Exhibition on Printing Industry in March, APTEC is presenting the program at the 11th China Print from May 15 to 19. Through knowledge sharing and exchanges, APTEC aims at boosting the industry to achieve excellency in printing by adopting CTV.

Recognized as the world's largest and most influential printing trade show, China Print opened on May 15 and drew broad global attention. The HKPA brought a 55-member delegation to the event, which included key association leaders: Mr. Jackson S. Y. Leung, Chairman; Mr. Fung Man Ching, Percy, Chairman, Supervisory Committee; Mr. Yeung Kam Kai, BBS, Life Honorary President; Mr. Chiu Kwok Chu, BBS, Life Honorary President; and Mr. Yan Tak Chung, Alex, Vice-Chairman.

Chairman Leung emphasized the importance of scaling CTV adoption following its standardization in the GBA. The long-term vision is to position CTV as a nationwide benchmark for print quality control and advocate for its application globally. The goal is to integrate CTV across the entire print supply chain. Sponsored by the CCIDA, HKPA and APTEC are exhibiting at booth E1-072 in the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Hall) . During the exhibition, the delegation gathered market insights on the Method campaign, held meetings with vendors, explored the latest printing technologies, and tracked developments shaping the future of the industry. To learn more about the CTV program, visit .

SOURCE The Hong Kong Printers Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED