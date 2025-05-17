Syrian Market Is 'Strategic' Partner For Trading Sector - Syndicate

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate, Sultan Allan, said that the Syrian markets are one of the most "important" sources of providing products for the clothing, shoes and fabrics sector in Jordan.

Allan said in a statement on Thursday that the "historical" relations between traders in the two countries facilitate trade transactions between the two sides, and enhance opportunities for cooperation and economic exchange.

He added that there are some products of clothing, shoes and fabrics that are difficult to find suitable alternatives in terms of quality, price and design, stressing that the Syrian market is the "closest" to Jordanians in several respects, most notably the similarity in dress styles between Jordanian and Syrian families, in addition to ease transportation, which contributes to reducing prices of products.

Allan added that Syrian industry requires production inputs, and that Jordanian markets are capable of providing these requirements "effectively" and "efficiently", which would enhance industrial integration between the two countries.

He explained that the syndicate supports opening trade channels with Syria and supports government efforts, alongside the private sector, in order to activate joint trade exchange.

Allan also pointed out that the Syndicate, operates under the umbrella of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), of which represents the commercial sectors in the Kingdom.

It submits proposals that provide a "proper" environment to eases customs clearance for exports and imports.

He commended the role of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in managing this file, based on scientific and practical approaches, which contributes in strengthening the trade channels between Jordan and Syria.