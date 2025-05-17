The Jordanian Family: Economic Pressures And Social Shifts

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Each year on May 15, the world observes the International Day of Families, highlighting the vital role families play in shaping the economic and social foundation of societies. In Jordan, recent data from the Department of Statistics offers an in-depth look at the evolving structure of the Jordanian family-revealing key demographic and economic shifts that warrant closer examination.

As of 2024, Jordan is home to more than 2.43 million households, up from 941,000 in 2004-an increase of over 107% in just two decades. This rapid growth reflects the country's dynamic population trends, but it also places mounting pressure on public services, job creation, and infrastructure development.

The average household size stands at 4.8 individuals. This figure directly affects demand for essential services like food, education, healthcare, and housing. It also points to the persistence of the extended family model, even amid changing social norms. Notably, around 21% of households are now headed by women-most of whom are widows. This points to a growing need for more inclusive and responsive social protection systems.

One of the most critical challenges identified in the report is the high economic dependency ratio, which reached 315.9% in 2023. This means that every active worker supports themselves and three additional people. Such a high ratio signals weakness in the labor market-marked by low employment, high unemployment, and large segments of the population excluded from the workforce, including women, retirees, housewives, and disengaged youth.

Women's economic participation remains particularly low, especially among female-headed households, where it is just 4.8%, compared to 54.7% for men. This stark gap is not only the result of social norms but also reflects the absence of effective policies that support women in balancing family and economic responsibilities. Enabling women to participate in the workforce is essential-not just for gender equity, but for boosting household incomes and reducing dependency on external assistance.

In terms of spending, technology now plays a central role in family life. The average household spends over 23 dinars per month on smartphones, internet penetration exceeds 91%, and 98% of households own both phones and televisions. This widespread adoption highlights changing consumption habits, but also adds financial strain on families already facing limited income sources.

Despite these modern trends, income growth has not kept pace with rising living costs. According to 2017 data, the average annual household income was just 11,241 dinars-less than 940 dinars per month. More recent indicators suggest that expenses have continued to climb, deepening household vulnerability and increasing reliance on aid or informal transfers.

The evolving profile of Jordanian families-shaped by changes in size, income, spending, and dependency-paints a complex picture of the country's economic and social landscape. Families are not only consumers; they also reflect deeper structural issues in the labor market, social safety nets, and income distribution.

The government recognizes that the family is the foundation of society. Ensuring its stability is a prerequisite for broader national stability. This calls for a renewed focus on economic policies that strengthen family resilience-especially for low-income households-promote women's economic participation, and expand the reach of social protection programs.

Raad Mahmoud Al-Tal is head of economics department - the University of Jordan - [email protected]