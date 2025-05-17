Deal Maker Trump Puts Up A Magnificent Show Of His Craft In Arabian Gulf

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

By K Raveendran

Donald Trump's Gulf tour has marked a defining chapter in his post-presidential brand of deal diplomacy, delivering a staggering $2 trillion in agreements that stretch across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. This campaign stands in sharp contrast to the flagging results of his so-called trade mark tariff war, which-despite dominating headlines-yielded few tangible gains and inflicted considerable economic uncertainty globally. The deals secured in the Gulf region do not merely reflect economic exchanges; they signal a recalibration of regional alliances, global energy markets, and the enduring influence of Trump-style realpolitik in an increasingly multipolar world.

The sheer scale of these agreements reaffirms Trump's core identity as a businessman first and foremost. His approach-transactional, results-driven, and focused on mutual benefit-has evidently resonated with the Gulf monarchies. In Saudi Arabia, Trump negotiated a comprehensive framework involving defence, infrastructure, and technology investments. Sources indicate the Saudis have pledged upwards of $800 billion across various American sectors, with a large chunk earmarked for joint ventures in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and next-generation defence systems. This aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, which seeks to diversify the kingdom's economy and reduce dependence on oil. Trump, ever the opportunist, positioned American firms as ideal partners in this transformation.

Meanwhile, Qatar, long seen as the outlier in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) due to its often-independent foreign policy, made an unexpected pivot by agreeing to a $400 billion deal with American firms. The agreements cover everything from liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chains to a new transport corridor involving American engineering giants. This move is emblematic of Qatar's desire to solidify ties with the U.S. while hedging against regional isolation, particularly in the aftermath of the GCC blockade that had once put the tiny emirate at odds with its neighbours. Trump's negotiations, deftly conducted, turned that vulnerability into leverage.

The UAE's commitments, perhaps the most headline-grabbing, include a promise to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next ten years. The investments span clean energy, real estate, defence, and emerging technologies. In return, American oil companies will be granted expanded upstream access in UAE oil and gas fields-a concession that effectively gives Washington influence over Gulf energy output at a critical time when energy prices remain volatile. This is a strategic masterstroke. It allows Trump to influence global oil prices without directly engaging OPEC or rehashing old shale production battles, offering him a soft power victory on the global stage.

Trump's success in securing lower oil prices, albeit indirectly, is particularly noteworthy. During his presidency, he repeatedly clashed with OPEC over production cuts that drove up global prices. This time, however, rather than confront the cartel head-on, he subtly shifted the playing field. By gaining a foothold in Gulf upstream operations and pushing for energy investment in the U.S., he has created market incentives for increased output and diversified supply chains. This undermines OPEC's ability to control prices while bolstering U.S. energy independence-a win-win scenario by Trump's reckoning.

But beyond economics, there's a deeper geopolitical shift underway. Trump has recalibrated the United States' traditional role in the Middle East. Instead of being a policeman or a moral arbiter, the U.S.-under his stewardship-is a business partner and a facilitator of growth. The Gulf monarchies, particularly under leaders like Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed, have shown a clear preference for this model. They seek modernization, security guarantees, and high-tech partnerships, not lectures on human rights or democracy. Trump, unlike his predecessors, offers this pragmatic approach without the encumbrance of ideological baggage.

His Gulf tour also effectively sidelines competitors like China and Russia. While both have made inroads into the Middle East, the depth and breadth of American integration-across sectors from defence to data infrastructure-means that the U.S. retains a unique advantage. China might fund ports and trade routes under its Belt and Road Initiative, but it lacks the cultural and technological appeal of American firms. Russia can sell arms, but it cannot deliver the kind of system-wide transformation that Gulf countries crave. Trump's deals, therefore, serve as a counterbalance to these ambitions, reinforcing American soft power in a region increasingly characterized by hard economic choices.

Critics will argue that Trump's style lacks the finesse of diplomacy and risks reducing international relations to mere financial transactions. But in the calculus of Gulf rulers, this might be a strength, not a flaw. The clarity of Trump's approach-the promise of mutual profit without political interference-stands in stark contrast to the often convoluted strategies of the State Department. Where traditional diplomacy fails to deliver, Trump's model fills the void. And for now, it is working.

The global order is in flux, and the old rules no longer apply. Trade wars, sanctions, and military interventions have given way to subtler forms of influence. In this context, Trump's Gulf tour represents a new template for geopolitical engagement-one driven by capital flows, strategic investments, and economic interdependence. While critics may decry its transactional nature, its effectiveness is undeniable. The $2 trillion in deals is not just a number-it is a symbol of influence, of partnership, and of a future where economics dictate diplomacy. (IPA Service )

