Panel Urges National Strategy To Counter Rumours, Hate Speech

AMMAN - A panel discussion aimed at addressing the rise of rumours and hate speech in Jordanian society was held on Saturday under the theme,"Enhancing Public Awareness in the Face of Rumours and Hate Speech."

Organised by the Young Women's Foundation for Political Empowerment, the session featured Minister of Government Communication and official spokesperson Mohammad Momani, alongside representatives from civil society organisations and media institutions.

Momani described the growing spread of misinformation and hate speech as a“global challenge” that requires a comprehensive national response. While reaffirming the government's commitment to freedom of expression as a pillar of national security, he stressed the need for a responsible and balanced exercise of this right.

“Constructive and objective criticism is essential for improving public policy,” he said.“However, unsubstantiated scepticism and misinformation are unacceptable.”

The minister noted that in the digital age, where information circulates rapidly and widely, governments must remain open to critique but vigilant against deliberate disinformation. He warned of organised campaigns aimed at eroding public trust and undermining state institutions.

To confront these challenges, Momani called for legislative measures to criminalise the intentional spread of rumours and hate speech-while carefully safeguarding freedom of expression and protecting against discrimination based on origin or national affiliation.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening political and media literacy among youth to help them critically evaluate information. In this context, he highlighted the role of social media influencers and the use of cybersecurity tools in disseminating accurate information and combating online disinformation.

“Spreading rumours is often a calculated attempt to distort political discourse and damage public confidence in state institutions,” Momani said, underscoring the need for collaboration between traditional and digital media. He reaffirmed that mainstream media remains the most reliable source of verified information.

The minister also called for enhanced cooperation between the government and civil society to promote responsible media practices, combat hate speech, and ensure the credibility of public communication.

Participants in the session echoed the need to rebuild trust between citizens and official media. They urged journalists to prioritise accuracy over speed and encouraged public figures and analysts to support the national narrative.

The discussion further underscored the importance of empowering youth to verify information, expanding media literacy programmes in local communities, and working with English-language journalists to effectively communicate national perspectives abroad.

Recommendations included integrating media education into school curricula, creating rapid-response mechanisms to address misinformation, and supporting youth-led initiatives and positive influencers to foster public trust in official media.