Jordan, Tatarstan Talk Agricultural Relations

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat met on Saturday with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on the sidelines of the Kazan Forum 2025, which kicked off in Tatarstan with the participation of 103 countries.

The meeting addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, reflecting the“deep” relations between Jordan and Tatarstan, and mutual keenness on further enhancing cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hneifat stressed the importance of enhancing the exchange of farm products, adding that Jordan holds "promising" opportunities for investment in the sector, especially after introducing modern agricultural methods and“high-quality” crops.

He urged strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors in both countries to ensure the flow of goods and increase the trade volume.

Hneifat added that the ministry is open to cooperation with partners in Tatarstan in agricultural research, exchange of expertise and launching joint projects to boost food security and promote sustainable development.

Minnikhanov commended relations between the two countries, pledging to further boost the partnership with Jordan in various fields, particularly in food security and modern agriculture.

Kazan Forum 2025 is a "key" international platform for dialogue and cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries in economic, investment and cultural fields, and provides an opportunity to showcase available opportunities and boost regional and international partnerships.