Issawi Inaugurates, Checks On Royal Initiative Projects In Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - In line with the Royal directives, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday inaugurated several Royal Initiative projects across different areas in Irbid Governorate and inspected progress on other projects under implementation.

These projects are part of a series of Royal initiatives aimed at improving the quality of services provided to citizens and promoting sustainable development in various regions of the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In Ramtha District, Issawi, accompanied by minister of social development, Irbid governor, and Sahel Houran mayor, inaugurated the new expansion of the disability centre affiliated with the Sahel Houran Association.

Issawi toured various facilities of the project, which includes the construction of an additional floor comprising five classrooms and administrative and health facilities.

As part of ongoing Royal efforts to expand social, educational, and rehabilitation care for people with disabilities, seven Royal initiative projects have been carried out in Irbid.

These include the establishment and development of specialised disability centres across the governorate through annual funding provided on the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah's birthday.

In the districts of North Mazar and Bani Kinanah, Issawi, accompanied by several officials, inaugurated two public parks, where each park includes a five-a-side football field, safe and equipped play units for children, including those with disabilities, green areas planted with trees, paved walkways, and seating areas.

These public parks and fields offer open urban spaces that enhance quality of life, particularly for children and youth in these areas.

Nine public parks have been established across Irbid Governorate under the Royal initiatives.

In Umm Qais in Bani Kinanah District, Issawi checked on the progress of the eco-lodge project in the Yarmouk Nature Reserve.

Issawi toured the project facilities, which will include 20 chalets, 10 hotel rooms, a visitor centre, various tourist amenities including a restaurant and additional services, as well as open areas with panoramic views and eco-tourism trails within the reserve.

The eco-lodge is expected to boost eco-tourism and local tourism in Jordan and attract local and foreign tourists.

In the Northern Jordan Valley District, Issawi inaugurated two five-a-side football fields.

As part of the Royal initiative, integrated buildings were constructed for clubs, fully equipped with necessary supplies and a transportation service to support the players.

Irbid has also witnessed the construction of 20 diverse sports fields under the Royal initiatives, including 14 five-a-side fields distributed across the governorate's districts, three standard football fields, in addition to the renovation and grassing of existing fields.

In a statement to the press, Issawi said that the projects inaugurated and inspected in Irbid on Saturday were established upon directives from His Majesty.

Issawi added that King Abdullah is always keen, through his visits and meetings with the people of the governorate, to personally assess their needs, listen to their demands, and direct the implementation of priority projects that improve service quality and provide job opportunities for local communities.