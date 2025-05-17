House Speaker Highlights Jordan's Legislative Reforms On Rights

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi has affirmed Jordan's“firm” commitment to upholding human rights and public freedoms, citing ongoing legislative reforms and Royal initiatives.

Speaking at the National Human Rights Forum in Irbid on Friday,Safadi said that under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Kingdom has made human rights a top national priority.

He pointed to the establishment of a Royal commission for enhancing human rights and the creation of the National Centre for Human Rights, which is“guided by Islamic values, Jordan's Constitution, and international conventions,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi also highlighted the King's international advocacy, particularly his condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, calling it a form of genocide and ethnic cleansing. He urged the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities.

“The legislature continues to prioritise human rights and public freedoms, reflecting Jordan's efforts to strengthen its rights system and reinforce the rule of law,” he said.

Safadi noted recent amendments to the Penal Code aimed at promoting restorative justice, including reduced fines and increased reliance on non-custodial measures such as community service.

First Deputy Speaker Mustafa Khasawneh highlighted the launch of the 2016–2025 national human rights planand the establishment of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the National Centre for Family Affairs, the Government Coordination Unit for Human Rights and the Constitutional Court as“milestones” in enhancing the status of human rights and public freedoms in the country.

NahlaMomani, Acting Protection Commissioner and Head of Freedom of Expression at the National Centre for Human Rights, said Jordan is evolving a "deepening human rights identity" and remains committed to addressing ongoing challenges.

The event was organised by the Nour Al Salam Society for Human Rights.