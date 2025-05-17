Changuinola: Government Fair And Negotiations Amidst The Conflict -
The government commission resumed talks Saturday May 17 with leaders of the Bocas del Toro Banana Industry Workers Union (Sitraibana), in a new attempt to resolve the conflict affecting the province and some progress has been made. For example, several roads were allowed to partially reopen between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
In addition, the government held a fair this Saturday in the Changuinola area to address the public's pent-up demands.
