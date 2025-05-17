Changuinola: Government Fair And Negotiations Amidst The Conflict

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-17 11:04:50
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The meeting, which took place behind closed doors and began around 2:00 pm, included the participation of authorities from the Ministry of Labor and Labor Development (Mitradel) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MICI).

The government commission resumed talks Saturday May 17 with leaders of the Bocas del Toro Banana Industry Workers Union (Sitraibana), in a new attempt to resolve the conflict affecting the province and some progress has been made. For example, several roads were allowed to partially reopen between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.



In addition, the government held a fair this Saturday in the Changuinola area to address the public's pent-up demands.

