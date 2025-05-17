Panama President Mulino Demands That The Public Prosecutor's Office Act Swiftly In Response To Allegations Of Corruption By The Previous Government

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) President José Raúl Mulino on Thursday requested that the Public Prosecutor's Office act more quickly and effectively in response to allegations of alleged acts of corruption committed during the administration of Laurentino Cortizo and his vice president, José Gabriel Carrizo. According to Mulino, to date his government has filed 278 complaints of various kinds with the Public Prosecutor's Office, along with supporting evidence and documentation. The president said that as soon as he took office he proposed an anti-corruption fight, generating efforts so that the few who enjoyed the party, which the vast majority of the people suffered, would pay and be held accountable before justice.

Mulino ordered his administration officials to report all suspected illegal acts. “This government has no pact of impunity with anyone, nor does it sleep in bed with those responsible for the robbery of public finances by the PRD government of Cortizo and Carrizo,” he stated. Mulino lamented that they pick up and process people every day and, if they're lucky, they have to sign them on the 15th and 30th, since there have been cases where they're sent home. He warned his own officials that just as he asks them to denounce everything from the previous administration, he will also hold them accountable if anyone strays from the“right path.”