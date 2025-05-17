Donald Trump's Eldest Son Returns To Chiriquí For A Second Time

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of US President Donald Trump, returned to Chiriquí, specifically to Islas Secas, pictured below. This is the second known visit by the president's eldest son to the province. Field Ethos magazine is tagged in the post. It's worth noting that on Trump Jr.'s first visit, last April; he was accompanied by David Eder, co-executive editor of the magazine. Donald John Trump Jr. posted a series of photographs on social media documenting his recent stay in Panama, where he enjoyed maritime-related tourism activities. During his visit, the businessman and public figure participated in sport fishing and scuba diving sessions, accompanied by members of a local community dedicated to these types of aquatic experiences.

The images, shared on his official account, show Trump Jr. interacting with fishermen and exploring Panamanian waters, in what appears to have been a day of recreation and connection with nature. Although no official details have been provided regarding the length of the visit or whether it was part of a private or business agenda, the posts generated reactions on social media and captured the attention of both local and international media. The mayor of Panama City, Mayer Mizrachi, took up one of Trump Jr.'s posts to welcome him, in English. “Welcome to Panama, Donald Trump Jr.” the official wrote, alongside the flags of Panama and the United States.