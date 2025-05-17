Donald Trump's Eldest Son Returns To Chiriquí For A Second Time

Donald Trump's Eldest Son Returns To Chiriquí For A Second Time -
The images, shared on his official account, show Trump Jr. interacting with fishermen and exploring Panamanian waters, in what appears to have been a day of recreation and connection with nature. Although no official details have been provided regarding the length of the visit or whether it was part of a private or business agenda, the posts generated reactions on social media and captured the attention of both local and international media. The mayor of Panama City, Mayer Mizrachi, took up one of Trump Jr.'s posts to welcome him, in English. “Welcome to Panama, Donald Trump Jr.” the official wrote, alongside the flags of Panama and the United States.
