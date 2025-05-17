Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bondholder meetings approve amendments proposed by MBT Systems GmbH and Meyer Burger Technology AG

17.05.2025 / 20:30 CET/CEST

Media release Thun, Switzerland – May 17, 2025 Bondholder meetings approve amendments proposed by MBT Systems GmbH and Meyer Burger Technology AG Bondholder meetings for the 2027 and the 2029 convertible bonds, each issued by MBT Systems GmbH and guaranteed by Meyer Burger Technology AG, were held yesterday (May 16, 2025). Bondholders representing 82.55 per cent of the 2027 convertible bonds participated in the meeting for the 2027 convertible bonds. 100 per cent of the bonds represented at that meeting voted in favor of the proposed amendments, exceeding the required threshold. Bondholders representing 82.39 per cent of the 2029 convertible bonds participated in the meeting for the 2029 convertible bonds. 100 per cent of the bonds represented at that meeting voted in favor of the proposed amendments, exceeding the required threshold. The amendments entered into force yesterday, May 16, 2025. For further details on the amendments, please refer to the respective convertible bondholder invitations, each published on on May 7, 2025. Media contacts: Meyer Burger Technology AG Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

... Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

... About Meyer Burger Technology AG -p Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces highly efficient solar cells and solar modules of the latest generation based on the patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also develops its own equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production. Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates a research center and an equipment site in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in Goodyear (Arizona, USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the durability and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules. Meyer Burger was founded in Switzerland in 1953. Since then, it has developed and patented numerous technologies that are now used in many of the solar modules produced worldwide. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MBTN. IMPORTANT NOTICE: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG Schorenstrasse 39 3645 Gwatt Switzerland Phone: +41 033 221 28 00 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0108503795 Valor: A0YJZX Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2139934

End of News EQS News Service