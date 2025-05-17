403
QIIB Announces 'Joud' Savings Account Prize Winners In April
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QIIB has announced the 10 lucky winners of the monthly prizes for its 'Joud' savings account in April.
The product offers customers opportunities to win a variety of cash prizes throughout the year, including monthly, quarterly, and annual draws, with a grand prize of QR1mn.
The April draw took place at the QIIB headquarters, in the presence of senior bank officials and a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The winners of the QR10,000 prizes for the April draw are: Shaikha Jassem M A al-Solaiti, Samir Mohamed, Mohamed Abdulrahman Abdulla Khlefa, Yousef Abdulrahman Y A al-Mahmoud, Fatma Saoud A M al-Enazi, Nayef Jassim M A al-Naama, Ammar Ahmed Hassan Radwan, Ali Abdo H T al-saadi, Maryam Abdulla J. al-Maseeh and Sumaia Hassabelrsoul Ahmad.
In addition to the opportunities to win significant cash prizes, account holders benefit from quarterly dividends, as well as the flexibility to make deposits and withdrawals based on their needs.
The total number of prizes for the 'Joud' savings account is 141 throughout the year. This includes the highly anticipated annual grand prize of QR1mn, 20 quarterly prizes (five per quarter) each valued at QR50,000, and 120 monthly prizes (10 per month) each worth QR10,000.
Every QIIB customer with a 'Joud' savings account is eligible to participate in these draws.
For every balance of QR10,000 maintained, customers receive an additional entry into the prize draws conducted throughout the year, QIIB said.
