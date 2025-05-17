403
Qatari Artists Participate In 'Empower Her Art Forum' At Grand Egyptian Museum
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Five Qatari female artists participated in the third "Empower Her Art Forum" at the Grand Egyptian Museum.
Held from May 16-20, the forum features 200 female artists from more than 35 countries around the world.
The works of the participating artists – Hanadi al-Darwish, Haifa Alkhuzaei, Wadha al-Sulaiti, Suad al-Salem and Maryam al-Mousa – embody the richness and diversity of Qatari art.
They also reflect the prominent role and growing presence of women in the cultural and artistic scene, as part of Qatar's support for the arts as a tool for promoting the values of empowerment, cultural dialogue, and building bridges between peoples.
Al-Sulaiti told the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the participating Qatari artists in the forum are displaying artwork inspired by Qatari heritage and highlighting Qatari women.
She noted that this is the first participation of its kind for Qatari artists in the forum, and expressed her appreciation for the attention Qatari artists received from the Egyptian side during their participation in the forum's activities.
Al- Salem said that her participation in the forum encompasses a collection of paintings, which were created using wood engraving and address the topic of women and the situations they experience.
Participating in the forum alongside a group of Qatari artists, she said, represents an important opportunity for cultural interaction and the exchange of experiences with the various participating artists.
The forum featured a number of seminars and lectures on the development of modern art, in addition to workshops presented by a group of female artists, as well as special attention to the artistic creations of people with disabilities.
