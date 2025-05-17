Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

2025-05-17 11:00:27

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:  

Secretary Rubio spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tonight from Rome.  They discussed the situation in Gaza and their joint efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages.

