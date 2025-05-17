Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

2025-05-17 11:00:27

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce: 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani about the urgent need for a ceasefire in Ukraine and a path to durable peace. The two leaders also discussed our nations’ enduring friendship and unity on a multitude of foreign policy issues. 

Secretary Rubio acknowledged Italy’s steps to increase defense spending and appreciated Minister Tajani’s remarks committing to investment in the United States, as well as their determination to meet President Trump’s defense spending target of five percent of GDP.  Additionally, the two leaders exchanged views on key developments in the Middle East, including Israel, Libya, and Syria.  

