Live Good Relaunches Be The Generation Initiative To Empower Student Leadership Amid Cuts To Public Health And Education

Live Good, a social impact organization dedicated to community well-being and equity, is proud to announce the relaunch of its transformative initiative, Be The Generation.

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First introduced years ago to spark civic engagement among youth, Be The Generation returns at a time when it's needed more than ever. "With government funding being cut in so many critical areas, especially public health and education, we felt called to bring this initiative back," said Jennifer Chi, Founder and CEO of Live Good . "It's a reminder to our college student team members that they don't have to wait for change. They already possess the capacity to lead with purpose, to respond with compassion, and to create lasting impact-right where they are."

Rooted in the belief that leadership doesn't begin and end in elected office, Be The Generation highlights how dedicated individuals can move entire communities forward. From voter engagement to service projects, the initiative centers on youth empowerment, community resilience, and collective responsibility.

Currently, Live Good is kicking off the relaunch of the Be The Generation campaign with several key efforts:



Statewide Food Drive : Live Good is organizing food drives on college campuses including UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, and UC Berkeley, benefitting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank .

Meal Outreach with Union Station Homeless Services : Live Good volunteers are assembling and delivering hundreds of sack lunches each week to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Pasadena and Los Angeles. Mentorship Expansion in LAUSD : The Live Good Mentorship Program is expanding to reach more schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Through one-on-one mentoring, students receive support from Live Good team members who are dedicated to helping them explore their passions and develop leadership skills.

"At Live Good, we believe deeply in the next generation," Jennifer continued. "These are artists, scientists, humanitarians, problem-solvers and leaders in the making. It is our responsibility to ensure that these brilliant young minds are supported, uplifted, and heard."

As communities across California and the nation face increasing uncertainty, Live Good is doubling down on its mission: to build a future where compassion, equity, and respect for all define what it means to lead.

For more information about Live Good Inc., and to sign up for their newsletter, visit Live Good Inc. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

Contact:

Adrienne Johnson

***@gmail

Photos:



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Live Good Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED