Anti-Corruption Recovers Over Rs153 Million In Bajaur Bus Stand Tender Scam
According to Anti-Corruption sources, the Special Investigation Wing initiated an inquiry following numerous public complaints regarding a three-year lease awarded to a private contractor in June 2022.
The inquiry revealed that the contractor failed to comply with the tender's terms and conditions and did not deposit any payments into the government treasury.
Under the agreement, the contractor was obligated to pay a substantial annual fee to the government. However, over two years passed without any payments, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs253.82 million to the national exchequer.
Officials confirmed that after verifying the allegations, the Anti-Corruption Department launched legal action, recovering more than Rs153 million so far. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount through legal means.
Sources added that the roles of officials involved in awarding and overseeing the tender are under scrutiny, with further arrests and legal proceedings expected soon.
The Anti-Corruption Wing reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against corruption, emphasizing that misuse or embezzlement of public funds at any level will not be tolerated.
Local residents and civil society groups have welcomed the recovery, calling for full restitution of the embezzled amount and strict legal action against all those involved.
They emphasized that accountability is essential to restore public trust and ensure transparency in future development projects across the tribal districts.
It is worth noting that in recent years, concerns over irregularities in development projects and tenders have been repeatedly raised in Bajaur and other tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the urgent need for robust oversight and accountability mechanisms.
