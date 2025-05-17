Smokeslam And Memphis Barbecue Network (MBN) Crown Rescue Smokers Grand Champion At Second Annual Smokeslam BBQ Festival Team Wins $72,500 In Total Prize Money
There is nothing like SmokeSlam 2025, baby!" exclaimed Pitmaster Robby Royal after the team's win.
Whole Hog, Ribs, and Pulled Pork category prizes were awarded across ten places per category, totaling $150,000 in prize money. Each 1st Place winner also received a Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships. Rescue Smokers walked away with $65,000 just for the Grand Prize and Pulled Pork wins. In each category, the winners received:
-
5th Place winner - $5,000
4th Place winner - $7,500
3rd Place winner - $10,000
2nd Place winner - $12,500
1st Place Winner - $15,000
This year's top three MBN Winners:
Whole HogFireman John's BBQ Grind City Smokers Swineantology
RibsFireside Smokers Rebel Roaster Review Ole Booger Bear's BBQ
Pulled PorkRescue Smokers Poker Porkers Swine Life BBQ
In addition to prize money, teams placing first through fifth received beautiful trophies forged down the road at The Metal Museum. Sixth through tenth place winners received a SmokeSlam medal also crafted at The Metal Museum.
The 2025 WFC Ancillary Champions announced Friday included Duck, Bacon, Beef, Wings, Poultry, Seafood, and Dessert. Category prizes were awarded across ten places per category, totaling $40,000 in prize money. Sanctioned by the World Food Championships each category winner also received a Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships.
2025 WFC Ancillary Champions:
Duck: Smokin' On The River
Dry Rub: Sweet Cheeks BBQ
Seafood: I Only Smoke When I Drink
Bacon: Hotty Totty BBQ Dream Team
Wings: BBQ Team
Poultry: Sicilian Smokers
Beef: Smoked N Spiced
Dessert: Hotty Totty BBQ Dream Team
Melissa Cookston's World Junior BBQ League returned with 42 kids who competed in four categories for a total purse of $25,000. Totally Bodacious BBQ was named Grand Champion and took home $12,500.
SmokeSlam and Mempho Presents also generously donated $5,000 to WJBL again this year to further promote leadership, teamwork, and healthy competition through BBQ with youth. SmokeSlam also remains a committed partner to Project Green Fork which collects and distributes surplus food at SmokeSlam to those who are food insecure in the community.
Photos and video are available for download here . For more information visit . You can also find us on Instagram and Facebook .
About SmokeSlam
Smokeslam is the World's Ultimate BBQ Showdown, attracting teams from all over the country competing for the largest purse in barbecue history. Smokeslam is more than a barbecue competition; it is a complete experience, bringing live music and barbecue together at Tom Lee Park on the banks of the great Mississippi River in Memphis, TN in May. Produced by Mempho Presents, Smokeslam takes the experience of BBQ to a whole new level. For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
Lindsay Stevens
[email protected]
2132009638
SOURCE SmokeSlam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment