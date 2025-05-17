Smokeslam And Memphis Barbecue Network (MBN) Crown Rescue Smokers Grand Champion At Second Annual Smokeslam BBQ Festival Team Wins $72,500 In Total Prize Money

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "After being in finals last year and forgetting to do something that we were required to do and getting third place in Hog, to get here again and have this opportunity, wow.

There is nothing like SmokeSlam 2025, baby!" exclaimed Pitmaster Robby Royal after the team's win.

Whole Hog, Ribs, and Pulled Pork category prizes were awarded across ten places per category, totaling $150,000 in prize money. Each 1st Place winner also received a Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships. Rescue Smokers walked away with $65,000 just for the Grand Prize and Pulled Pork wins. In each category, the winners received:



5th Place winner - $5,000

4th Place winner - $7,500

3rd Place winner - $10,000

2nd Place winner - $12,500 1st Place Winner - $15,000

This year's top three MBN Winners:

Whole Hog

Fireman John's BBQGrind City SmokersSwineantology

Ribs

Fireside SmokersRebel Roaster ReviewOle Booger Bear's BBQ

Pulled Pork

Rescue SmokersPoker PorkersSwine Life BBQ

In addition to prize money, teams placing first through fifth received beautiful trophies forged down the road at The Metal Museum. Sixth through tenth place winners received a SmokeSlam medal also crafted at The Metal Museum.

The 2025 WFC Ancillary Champions announced Friday included Duck, Bacon, Beef, Wings, Poultry, Seafood, and Dessert. Category prizes were awarded across ten places per category, totaling $40,000 in prize money. Sanctioned by the World Food Championships each category winner also received a Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships.

2025 WFC Ancillary Champions:

Duck: Smokin' On The River

Dry Rub: Sweet Cheeks BBQ

Seafood: I Only Smoke When I Drink

Bacon: Hotty Totty BBQ Dream Team

Wings: BBQ Team

Poultry: Sicilian Smokers

Beef: Smoked N Spiced

Dessert: Hotty Totty BBQ Dream Team

Melissa Cookston's World Junior BBQ League returned with 42 kids who competed in four categories for a total purse of $25,000. Totally Bodacious BBQ was named Grand Champion and took home $12,500.

SmokeSlam and Mempho Presents also generously donated $5,000 to WJBL again this year to further promote leadership, teamwork, and healthy competition through BBQ with youth. SmokeSlam also remains a committed partner to Project Green Fork which collects and distributes surplus food at SmokeSlam to those who are food insecure in the community.

