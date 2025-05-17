Ukraine, Estonia Sign Cultural Cooperation Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi and Estonia's Minister of Culture Heidy Purga have signed a cultural cooperation program for 2025-2029.

According to Ukrinform, citing the ministry , the signing ceremony took place during Tochytskyi's official visit to Estonia, with representatives of the Ukrainian community in attendance.

The program comes into effect immediately upon signing and will remain valid until December 31, 2029.

Its purpose is to deepen Ukrainian-Estonian collaboration in the field of culture through experience sharing and the implementation of joint initiatives in the areas of theater, music, libraries, museums, cinema, cultural heritage preservation and restoration, folk art, visual arts, arts education, literature, as well as the development of creative industries and cultural infrastructure.

The agreement outlines support for bilateral cultural and artistic projects, exchanges of experts and creative groups, and the creation of favorable conditions for establishing partnerships between institutions in Ukraine and Estonia.

Purga stressed that Estonia has been and will continue to be a steadfast supporter of Ukraine and wishes to stand alongside it in the cultural sphere as well - particularly by strengthening ties that help Ukrainians preserve, develop, and share their culture with the world even during wartime.

"This cooperation program is an expression of that commitment - a handshake across borders to reaffirm: we believe in you and we stand with you," she said.

Tochytskyi, in turn, expressed confidence that the signing of the program will serve as an important impetus for further strengthening the friendly relations between the two nations.

According to him, the program will help deepen cooperation, promote the comprehensive development and popularization of both countries' cultures, and stand as a strong confirmation of their mutual intention to exchange cultural experiences, forge new contacts, and enhance mutual understanding between their peoples.

While in Tallinn, the ministers also visited the exhibition "Faces of Courage: The Unbreakable Defenders of Azovstal" in the Krulli Quarter, dedicated to the defenders of Azovstal.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine