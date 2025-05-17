Syrian Defence Authorities Announce Merger Of Armed Factions Under Single Command
In a statement, Murhaf Abu Qasra, chief of the Syrian defence authorities, said, the move follows months of coordinated efforts, aimed at unifying Syria's various military factions under a centralised command.
“After the liberation of Syria, we immediately began work on merging all military units within a unified institutional framework,” Abu Qasra said.“Today, we are proud to announce to our honourable people that, all units have now been integrated under the Ministry of Defence.”
The announcement emphasised that, the integration was made possible through collective cooperation and discipline across the ranks.
In a further directive, the defence authorities urged all remaining small armed groups operating independently, to complete their integration within 10 days from the date of the announcement.
It warned that any delays could prompt legal measures, in accordance with Syrian law.
“This final step is essential to complete efforts of unification and organisation,” the statement read.“Failure to comply will result in appropriate action as per the legal framework.”– NNN-SANA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment