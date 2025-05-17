Syrian Defence Authorities Announce Merger Of Armed Factions Under Single Command

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, May 18 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's defence authorities, announced late yesterday, the integration of armed units into the national defence framework.

In a statement, Murhaf Abu Qasra, chief of the Syrian defence authorities, said, the move follows months of coordinated efforts, aimed at unifying Syria's various military factions under a centralised command.

“After the liberation of Syria, we immediately began work on merging all military units within a unified institutional framework,” Abu Qasra said.“Today, we are proud to announce to our honourable people that, all units have now been integrated under the Ministry of Defence.”

The announcement emphasised that, the integration was made possible through collective cooperation and discipline across the ranks.

In a further directive, the defence authorities urged all remaining small armed groups operating independently, to complete their integration within 10 days from the date of the announcement.

It warned that any delays could prompt legal measures, in accordance with Syrian law.

“This final step is essential to complete efforts of unification and organisation,” the statement read.“Failure to comply will result in appropriate action as per the legal framework.”– NNN-SANA