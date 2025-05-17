Iraqi PM Called For Arab Economic Integration To Promote Development
Al-Sudani made the remarks, during the opening session of the fifth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, held in Baghdad.
The prime minister said in his speech that,“the summit serves as a strategic platform, to solidify Arab partnerships, activate development funds and mechanisms, create new opportunities for women and youth, and ensure the welfare of children,” according to a statement from his media office.
Al-Sudani proposed the establishment of a joint Arab mechanism, to evaluate development performance, based on economic and social development indicators, it said.
“There is no security without development, and no development without genuine Arab economic integration,” al-Sudani said, expressing his hope that, the summit will mark“a turning point” in the trajectory of Arab development.– NNN-NINA
