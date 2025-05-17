Roman Catholic Women Bishops Call For Dialogue With Pope Leo XIV On Inclusive Ministry And Women's Ordination

The women bishops call on Pope Leo XIV to lift excommunication against those ordained in the Roman Catholic Women Priests Movement and to dialogue with them.

- Rev. Dr. Bridget Mary Meehan ARCWP

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt and historic message, a coalition of Roman Catholic Women Bishops from across the globe has extended their blessings and an invitation for dialogue to Pope Leo XIV, urging him to embrace a renewed vision of Church that includes the full participation of women in ordained ministry.

The bishops-representing inclusive Catholic communities throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-expressed their deep hope for a papacy marked by healing, justice, and courageous listening.

“We offer you our warmest blessings as you begin your sacred ministry as Bishop of Rome and pastor to the global Catholic Church,” the letter states.“Be assured of our sisterly love and care for you.”

The women bishops affirmed Pope Leo XIV's long-standing advocacy for immigrants, the poor, and the marginalized, noting how their ministries align with this same Gospel commitment. They minister in diverse contexts-house churches, shelters, prisons, migrant communities, and online spaces-where the sacraments are celebrated and radical inclusion is lived.

“Our communities are inclusive of all, without condition or exclusion,” the bishops wrote.“They are affirming of LGBTQ+ persons and welcoming of divorced and remarried Catholics. They are led through shared discernment rather than hierarchical decree, and are devoted to ecological justice, racial equity, and solidarity with the poor.”

In a bold appeal, the bishops called on Pope Leo XIV to take specific steps toward justice and reconciliation by lifting excommunication against those ordained in the Roman Catholic Women Priests Movement:

.Rescind Canon 1379 §3, which penalizes those ordained in the Roman Catholic Women Priests movement.

.Lift the penalty of excommunication from women who have answered the call to priesthood.

.Recognize the equal dignity and spiritual authority of women within the Body of Christ.

“We urge you to consider the countless women-past and present-who have been marginalized, silenced, or excluded from meaningful participation in Church leadership,” they wrote.“The need for pastoral presence is urgent, and the gifts of women serving as deacons and priests are abundant.”

The signatories include 19 women bishops affiliated with the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests (ARCWP) and the Roman Catholic Women Priests (RCWP) movements

-two international networks advocating for justice and equality by ordaining women in apostolic succession.

“You have spoken of building bridges,” the bishops told Pope Leo.“Our communities have been doing this for years-welcoming those whom the institutional Church has too often left behind.”

In closing, they prayed for the guidance of the Holy Spirit and expressed sincere hope for a Church that reflects the Gospel's justice, compassion, and joy.

What I want the world to know about my call to priesthood

