Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Special Representative Of UN Secretary-General For Libya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held Saturday a phone call with UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya HE Hanna Serwaa Tetteh.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in Libya.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar is closely following the current developments in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, calling on all parties to avoid escalation and resolve differences through dialogue.

His Excellency also affirmed the State of Qatar's firm position on Libya's unity and the realization of its people's aspirations for stability and development, and its full support for the Libyan political process, the efforts of the UN Mission, relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve its sovereignty.