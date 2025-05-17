Prime Minister Witnesses Convocation Ceremony Of 9Th Cohort Of DI Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani witnessed on Saturday the convocation ceremony of the 9th cohort of master's students at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), attended by a range of Their Excellencies the Ministers, along with Chair of the DI Board of Trustees Dr. Azmi Bishara and several members of the governing board.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the event witnessed the graduation of 220 students, including 150 from the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and 70 from the School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy, representing 28 nationalities.

Among them were 95 graduates supported by the Qatar Fund for Development as part of the State of Qatar's International Scholarships Program, with the number of Qatari graduates standing at 71.

President of DI, Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi, stated that this year's graduation ceremony coincides with a moment of profound significance for both the DI and the State of Qatar, namely, the commemoration of the Institute's 10th anniversary.

As such, the graduation of this cohort holds exceptional symbolic value, transforming the event into a celebration within a celebration. Congratulations are therefore extended not only to the graduates of this year, but to the entire Institute community and to the State of Qatar, its leadership and people, for this academic edifice and the achievement that now joins a continuum of Qatari milestones in education, knowledge production, national development, and service to humanity, domains in which Qatar now proudly stands as a beacon among nations, Dr. El Affendi said.

He further added that the graduates of this cohort, like those who came before them and those who will follow, stand as one of Qatar's proud distinctions, not merely for their academic excellence and mastery of skills, nor solely for their steadfast adherence to noble values, but because they are poised to engage directly in the processes of development, construction, and transformation that will accelerate the realization of the Qatar National Vision 2030 into a tangible reality, visible to the eye and beneficial to humanity at large.

DI contributes a distinguished share across domains that have become emblematic of Qatar's national excellence, advancing scientific inquiry and knowledge production, bolstering health and well-being, driving forward national development and modernization, engaging in peacebuilding and war de-escalation, playing an upfront role in humanitarian leadership, promoting transparency, and fostering institutional reform, among other frontiers of progress, Dr. El Affendi underlined.

For his part, Vice Chair of the DI's Board of Trustees HE Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ali bin Saud Al-Thani, highlighted that this cohort epitomizes an erudite generation, equipped with the tools of critical thinking, creativity, and constant learning, those who wield a deep-rooted legacy of academic excellence and societal responsibility, an enduring legacy in the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to advancing education and humans.

Representing the graduates were Nawaf Al Dosari, a graduate of the Public Administration Program, and Raghad Afghani, a graduate of the Conflict Management and Humanitarian Action Program, who eloquently articulated the sentiments of gratitude and aspirations shared by their peers at this pivotal juncture in their academic and humanitarian journey.

This moment ushers in a new era of life, in which a door of this scientific journey is closed, and another one is opened, an era where science morphs into responsibility and knowledge into impact, Al Dosari highlighted.

He emphasized the role shaped by this academic experience in terms of profound consciousness and a deeply mature understanding of the concept of knowledge.

Afghani affirmed that this moment marks a pivotal threshold in one's personal and intellectual pathway, framed by the echoes of perseverance behind and the weight of responsibility ahead, borne by the knowledge acquired.

The journey was far from a mere academic interval, it was a transformative experience that shaped consciousness, elevated intellectual heights, and deepened the understanding of knowledge, not as an end, but as a deliberate instrument of change, she said.

Prior to the conclusion of the ceremony, a video was screened documenting the graduates' success stories, followed by the handing over of certificates to them by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chair of the DI Board of Trustees Dr. Azmi Bishara, and President of DI Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi, and the deans of the colleges.

DI has so far celebrated the graduation of eight cohorts since its inception, with a cumulative total of 1,419 graduates. The Institute currently offers 19 internationally accredited master's programs across two schools, the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and the School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy.

In addition, it offers eight doctoral programs in Development Economics, Public Administration, Political Science and International Relations, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography, History, Sociology, Media Studies, and Critical Security Studies.