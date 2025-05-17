Ukrainian, Swiss Presidents Discuss Need To Increase Pressure On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter in Rome, where they discussed the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook .

"We discussed the need for a ceasefire, increased pressure on Russia, humanitarian demining, implementation of school meal programs, and shelter arrangements in Ukrainian schools, as well as the involvement of Swiss companies in Ukraine's reconstruction," Zelensky said.

He also briefed President Keller-Sutter on the recent talks in Istanbul and stressed the importance of unity and coordination among all partners - especially the United States - to achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Keller-Sutter for Switzerland's humanitarian support for Ukraine, its citizens, and their resilience.

Earlier, the Vatican released a list of world leaders expected to attend the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, May 18. Zelensky will represent Ukraine at the event.