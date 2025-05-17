Zelensky, Carney Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Ceasefire, Pressure On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held his first meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Rome, during which they discussed a complete and unconditional ceasefire, pressure on Russia, continued support for Ukraine and Canada's presidency of the G7.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"We admire what you are doing. We admire your commitment to peace, which you have demonstrated again this week. And let me underscore that there can be no peace without the full support and participation of Ukraine – and that you have our absolute support," Carney said.

Zelensky, in turn, thanked Canada and the Canadian people for their unwavering support of Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

He stressed that this week there was a real opportunity to take an important step toward ending the war – a ceasefire could have been reached if the meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey had taken place at the highest level.

Video: Voolodymyr Zelensky / Facebook

"We were truly expecting Putin, but he didn't come. We believe he is afraid of direct bilateral talks. Anyway, I think the decision on the exchange of prisoners of war is very important. One thousand people – it's a lot. And I hope we will get this result," Zelensky said.

He also gave a brief update on the talks in Istanbul and stressed the importance of coordinating joint efforts with partners.

"We must increase the pressure on Russia, on Putin, to truly achieve peace as soon as possible. And, of course, an unconditional ceasefire is essential. That's why pressure is needed – more pressure, more sanctions. We are grateful to you for your sanctions packages, as well as to the European leaders and, of course, to the United States of America," Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky informed Carney about Russian missile and drone strikes on civilians and noted that Ukraine urgently needs enhanced air defense to protect lives.

Particular attention was given to Canada's priorities as G7 President.

Ukraine is counting on robust additional sanctions – especially secondary sanctions – targeting the banking and energy sectors, as well as Russia's shadow tanker fleet. It is also critical that continued support for Ukraine, the achievement of a just peace, and the guarantee of security remain on the G7's agenda.

The two leaders also discussed defense, energy, and economic cooperation, potential joint production projects, and Canada's participation in Ukraine's reconstruction.

Zelensky invited Carney to visit Ukraine, while Carney confirmed the invitation for the Ukrainian leader to take part in the G7 Summit in June.