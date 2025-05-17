General Staff: 131 Clashes On Front Lines Today, One-Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There have been 131 combat engagements on the front lines today, with 44 attacks carried out by Russian forces in the Pokrovsk sector alone, resulting in 372 enemy casualties.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update as of 22:00 on May 17, 2025, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 131 combat engagements. Russian occupiers have launched 52 airstrikes, dropping 63 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they used 1,036 kamikaze drones and conducted nearly 4,000 artillery attacks against Ukrainian positions and populated areas," the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv sector, three enemy assaults were recorded near Vovchansk and towards Stroivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one assault near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, 19 enemy attacks were repelled near Novoiehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, ten Russian assaults were recorded near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske. Two battles are still in progress.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six enemy attacks were repelled near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and toward Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora. Two engagements are ongoing. Kostiantynivka was hit by glide bomb strikes.

In the Toretsk sector, 14 battles took place near Toretsk, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 44 attacks near multiple settlements, including Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Nova Poltavka, and Troitske. Ukrainian forces repelled 38 assaults, with six ongoing. Preliminary reports indicate 372 Russian casualties (228 killed), and destruction of one self-propelled artillery system, seven vehicles, 27 motorcycles, a mortar, and 15 drones. Another artillery unit was damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 19 enemy assaults were repelled near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Novopil, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv sector, five enemy attacks were repelled near Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Mali Shcherbaky. One battle continues.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy launched two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

In the Kursk sector, 14 engagements were recorded, with three still ongoing. Russia launched 12 airstrikes, dropped 16 guided bombs, and carried out 211 artillery strikes, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Huliaipole sector, no active enemy offensives were reported.

Photo credit: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces