Occupiers Remove Equipment From Military Base In Sevastopol Atesh

The partisan movement Atesh reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Agents of the Atesh movement recorded unusual activity at the permanent deployment site of military equipment in Sevastopol. The area is now almost empty – only remnants of equipment remain, with the majority having been removed," the statement reads.

According to the report, only civilian women and elderly people remain at the site, mainly performing cleaning tasks. Based on the photos, very little military equipment is visible – only a few new GAZ and KamAZ trucks remain. Military personnel are also scarce, with only a few spotted on a tower and a nearby hill.

The movement suggests the relocation may be due to a shortage of equipment at the front lines.

Earlier, Atesh agents also recorded explosions near Perevalne in temporarily occupied Crimea, including at the Russian military base of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade and the 8th Artillery Regiment.