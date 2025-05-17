403
Iraq FM: Baghdad Summits Issue Key Resolutions, Focus On Palestine's Cause
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- The two ordinary summits of Baghdad have issued important resolutions after detailed and deep discussions on the most prominent political, social and economic issues, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Saturday.
Speaking in a joint press conference with Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit, Hussein added the Palestinian cause topped the summit's political dossier as the Arabs' central issue.
The leaders, during the 34th Arab Summit, affirmed unwavering support to the rights of Palestinians and rejection of all practices against sanctities and peace opportunities, he said.
The 34th Summit dealt with crises in some Arab countries and focused on the need of backing political solutions that maintain the unity and sovereignty of countries and contribute to prevailing security, stability as well as reject foreign interference, he elaborated.
Iraq, as the summit's current president, extolled Oman's permanent mediation efforts between the US and Iran, he noted.
He underlined the importance of this mediation in lulling regional tensions and preventing escalation in a manner that serves the region's peoples and boosts social security.
Hussein referred that Iraq proposed forming an open-membership Arab committee led by him to manage crises and settle disputes in the Arab house through a flexible diplomatic mechanism focusing on constructive dialogue and confidence, and showing keenness on maintaining the unity of Arabs.
On the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, Hussein said the outcomes focused on enhancing economic integration, and developing collaboration in sustainable development, education, energy, innovation and the AI.
The meeting underlined the need of boosting trade, backing private sector, carrying out common strategic projects that contribute to managing economic growth and creating job opportunities to improve Arabs' living conditions, he stated.
In addition, he noted Iraq is committed to supporting the instructions and working with brothers to activate and carry out the summit's resolutions within the relevant constitutional frameworks.
Hosting the two summits by Baghdad is a clear message to international and Arab societies that Iraq restored its role and started a new phase of stability and integration with its Arab region, he made clear.
Stability is the base, which paves the way to allure investments, boost development opportunities and open wider horizons of developing relations with sisterly and friendly countries, Iraq's top diplomat pointed out.
The leaders focused on the centrality of Palestinian cause and called for an urgent ceasefire of Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza and all hostile acts, which increase innocent civilians' sufferings, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts in Palestine without any restrictions or conditions, he noted.
The conferees, during the final communique, focused also on the other Arab issues mainly in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia, stressing the need of backing the stability and sovereign of countries, Hussein pointed out.
He pointed to the decisions of the economic and social development summit, and initiatives launched by Iraq to execute the topics related to joint Arab action.
He highlighted that the Iraqi government announced the donation of USD 40 million to the Arab fund, a half of it for backing humanitarian efforts and rebuilding in Gaza, and the other one for reconstruction in Lebanon.
Finally, Abul-Gheit thanked Iraq for good organization, stressing that it is the first two for Baghdad to host the political and economic summits. (end)
