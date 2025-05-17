403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Council Chief On Situation In Gaza: Shocked
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 17 (KUNA) -- European Council President Antonio Costa says he is "shocked" at the situation in Gaza, said in a statement online in the social media platform X on Saturday.
"Shocked by the news from Gaza: starving civilians, hospitals hit again by strikes, the violence must stop!" Costa added.
Costa called on the Israeli government to immediately end the aid blockade, and ensure safe, swift and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.
"What is happening in Gaza is a humanitarian tragedy. A whole people are subjected to overwhelming and disproportionate military force," Costa says.
He adds that a lasting ceasefire and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages are more urgent than ever.
Recently, the Israeli occupation forces launched an intensified offensive in Gaza aimed at defeating the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, at least 153 people were killed, and around 500 wounded. (end)
arn
"Shocked by the news from Gaza: starving civilians, hospitals hit again by strikes, the violence must stop!" Costa added.
Costa called on the Israeli government to immediately end the aid blockade, and ensure safe, swift and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.
"What is happening in Gaza is a humanitarian tragedy. A whole people are subjected to overwhelming and disproportionate military force," Costa says.
He adds that a lasting ceasefire and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages are more urgent than ever.
Recently, the Israeli occupation forces launched an intensified offensive in Gaza aimed at defeating the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, at least 153 people were killed, and around 500 wounded. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment