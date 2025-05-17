Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Council Chief On Situation In Gaza: Shocked


2025-05-17 07:03:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 17 (KUNA) -- European Council President Antonio Costa says he is "shocked" at the situation in Gaza, said in a statement online in the social media platform X on Saturday.
"Shocked by the news from Gaza: starving civilians, hospitals hit again by strikes, the violence must stop!" Costa added.
Costa called on the Israeli government to immediately end the aid blockade, and ensure safe, swift and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.
"What is happening in Gaza is a humanitarian tragedy. A whole people are subjected to overwhelming and disproportionate military force," Costa says.
He adds that a lasting ceasefire and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages are more urgent than ever.
Recently, the Israeli occupation forces launched an intensified offensive in Gaza aimed at defeating the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, at least 153 people were killed, and around 500 wounded. (end)
