Libya Oil Operations Continue Normally In All Locations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, May 17 (KUNA) -- The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed on Saturday that oil field operations are continuing routinely and normally across all production sites.
A statement by the NOC stated the corporation's commitment to maintaining stable production while following safety and security standards.
The statement noted that oil and gas production and export operations are proceeding without any impact from the current security or economic conditions, providing reassurance to both domestic and international partners.
The corporation released production data for the past 24 hours, reporting crude oil production of 1,376,415 barrels, condensate production of 40,914 barrels, and natural gas production of 2.560 billion cubic feet.
The NOC acknowledged the efforts of its workforce-engineers, technicians, and administrative staff-across all production sites, noting their role in ensuring supply continuity and maintaining international confidence in Libya's energy sector.
The NOC reiterated its full commitment, as a technical and professional entity, to operate "in accordance with professional standards and a responsible national spirit" to preserve the stability of the oil and gas sector and safeguard Libya's national sovereign wealth for its entire people. (end)
