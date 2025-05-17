British Patients Flock To Türkiye For Affordable Dental Treatments

Dental Implant in Turkey

ANTALYA, TURKEY, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With dental costs reaching record levels in the UK, more British citizens are travelling to Türkiye for top-quality yet affordable dental care. This trend, popularly known as "Turkey Teeth," has positioned Türkiye - especially cities like Antalya - as a top destination for health tourism.Leading this movement is Center Dental Clinic in Antalya , where patients can receive full-mouth restorations, smile makeovers, and dental implants at a fraction of the cost compared to the UK. One British patient recently reported saving more than £23,000 by choosing Center Dental Clinic, paying just £7,000 instead of the £30,000 quoted in the UK."Our clinic not only offers advanced dental technologies but also provides a seamless experience where patients can combine their treatment with a holiday in one of Türkiye's most beautiful cities," said Gökhan Demirok, Clinic Director at Center Dental Clinic.Treatments are typically completed within just 3 to 7 days, allowing patients to enjoy Antalya's beaches, cultural attractions, and Mediterranean climate while receiving top-quality dental care.With its team of expert dentists, state-of-the-art equipment, and personalised treatment services, Center Dental Clinic continues to attract patients from all across the UK, offering up to 80% savings on dental treatments without compromising on quality or safety.About Center Dental Clinic:Located in Antalya, Türkiye, Center Dental Clinic in Turkey specialises in cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Renowned for its high patient satisfaction rates, cutting-edge facilities, and commitment to excellence, the clinic proudly serves international patients seeking world-class dental care.The clinic has earned an outstanding reputation, particularly in the field of dental implants in Antalya . Thanks to experienced specialists and high-quality materials, patients receive long-lasting, aesthetically pleasing implant solutions – often at a fraction of the cost compared to Western Europe. The combination of professional dentistry and Mediterranean flair makes Center Dental Clinic the ideal choice for anyone who values ​​quality, trust, and comfort.For more information:📧 ...📞 +90 546 480 40 07

