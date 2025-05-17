Uttar Pradesh, India Celebrates Buddha Purnima With Global Appeal

Uttar Pradesh Tourism participated in an event organized in Vietnam to celebrate the grand occasion of Buddha Purnima.

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uttar Pradesh, a vibrant state in northern India, offers a unique confluence of history, spirituality and culture. Home to ancient cities, majestic rivers and sacred sites, it is the heartbeat of India's spiritual heritage. Renowned as the cradle of the Buddhist Circuit, Uttar Pradesh offers a transformative journey through the life and teachings of Lord Buddha, alongside a kaleidoscope of cultural treasures. From the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra to the eternal ghats of Varanasi, the state is a cornerstone of Incredible India. Easily accessible via international airports in Delhi and Lucknow, it invites global travellers to explore its sacred sites and cultural treasures.A Global Celebration of Buddha PurnimaUttar Pradesh Tourism marked Buddha Purnima with reverence, showcasing the state's pivotal role in the Buddhist Circuit.“Uttar Pradesh is a spiritual odyssey where the Buddha's teachings come alive,” said Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram (IAS), Director General and Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh.“The Buddha's journey, from renunciation to enlightenment, awaits exploration across Uttar Pradesh's sacred landscapes. We are dedicated to establishing Uttar Pradesh as a cornerstone of India's Buddhist Circuit, preserving historic sites and sharing their profound stories. As a premier destination for spiritual tourism, the state is committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming, and tourist-friendly experience for visitors.”The Buddhist Circuit, encompassing Sarnath, Shravasti, Sankisa and Kushinagar, offers travellers a chance to meditate in ancient monasteries, explore historic stupas, and connect with timeless teachings. Uttar Pradesh Tourism participated in Global and Local Celebrations to promote Buddhist sites in state:Sarnath: In a significant tribute to Lord Buddha, the Department of Tourism & Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Central University of Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, unveiled the Dhih Research Journal (Buddharpan) during Buddha Purnima celebrations. The event, marked by the ceremonial lighting of lamps and the chanting of Pali and Tibetan mantras, blended spirituality and scholarship, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's commitment to preserving and promoting Buddhist heritage.Shravasti: The Lord Buddha Welfare Foundation India organized a program with Dhamma Deshna, food donations, Dhamma Yatra and a serene Deepdaan ceremony, fostering spiritual reflection.Sankisa, Farrukhabad: Participated in event to highlight Buddhist legacy & brought together devotees for Dhamma Deshna, food donations, and cultural activities, celebrating the region's Buddhist heritage.Bengaluru: Participation in the program organised by the Mahabodhi Society's to promote the state's Buddhist Circuit to a wider audience, emphasizing its cultural and historical importance.Bodh Gaya, Bihar: Participated in the Trividh Purnima event to promote and highlight the universal message of peace, compassion, and inner awakening for all of humanity.Vietnam: Uttar Pradesh Tourism participated in an event organized in Vietnam as part of the UN Vesak Day Celebrations to celebrate the grand occasion of Buddha Purnima. The event served as a reverence to the profound spiritual and cultural legacy of Lord Buddha, while also fostering international cultural collaboration.A Global Invitation to Spiritual and Cultural ExplorationUttar Pradesh beckons international travellers to embark on a journey of inner awakening and cultural discovery. The state's Buddhist Circuit is a living testament to Lord Buddha's legacy. These destinations, steeped in history and serenity, offer travellers a chance to walk where the Buddha walked, meditate in ancient monasteries and connect with timeless teachings. Uttar Pradesh Tourism is committed to preserving these sacred sites while promoting the state as a safe, welcoming and tourist-friendly destination for visitors.As the world embraces spiritual living, Uttar Pradesh invites pilgrims, seekers and explorers to detox their minds, embrace simplicity and connect with the profound teachings of Lord Buddha. With world-class hospitality, enhanced infrastructure and a commitment to safety, the state is poised to welcome global visitors to its sacred and cultural treasures.For media inquiries, contact the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh via email at ... & for more information visit .

