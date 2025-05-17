Sanctuary Cosmetic Center Celebrates 10 Years Of Excellence In Aesthetic Medicine In Tysons Corner, Virginia

Dr. Soheila Rostami at her Plastic Surgery Center and Medspa in Tysons Corner- Virginia

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center logo

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center marks 10 years in Tysons Corner as a top destination for surgical and non-surgical aesthetics, led by Dr. Soheila Rostami.

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sanctuary Cosmetic Center, a leading plastic surgery and medspa destination in Northern Virginia, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary as a trusted, one-stop destination for advanced aesthetic care. Founded and led by Soheila Rostami, MD, FAAO, FAACS, a renowned double board-certified oculo-facial plastic and facial cosmetic surgeon, Sanctuary has become synonymous with innovation, artistry, and patient-centered results.Located in the heart of Tysons Corner, Sanctuary Cosmetic Center has set a new standard for integrated cosmetic care - offering a full spectrum of surgical procedures, non-invasive treatments, and medical-grade skincare under one luxurious roof. The center has treated thousands of patients from across the DMV region and beyond, delivering natural-looking results with precision and care.“I founded Sanctuary with a vision to offer patients a place where science, beauty, and trust intersect,” said Dr. Rostami, who brings over 25 years of expertise in oculo-facial plastic, reconstructive, and facial cosmetic surgery.“Ten years later, I'm humbled by the community we've built and the lives we've helped transform.”Sanctuary Cosmetic Center's comprehensive services include:.Facial plastic surgery: Blepharoplasty, facelifts, neck lifts, brow lifts, buccal fat removal and more.Injectables: Botox, dermal fillers, biostimulators.Laser & skin rejuvenation treatments: CO2 laser, DiamondGlow, Matrix Pro RF microneedling, Cool Peel laser, Chemical Peels and more..Body sculpting and contouring: Bodytite with liposuction, CoolSculpting.Medical-grade skincareAs part of its anniversary celebration, the center is launching exclusive promotions on select treatments and products both online and in-office, thanking the loyal patients who have helped build Sanctuary's success.Sanctuary continues to lead the way in the Tysons Corner aesthetic community, staying at the forefront of aesthetic medicine through innovation, training, and patient education.For more information, visit or call (703) 873-7728.________________________________________About Dr. Soheila RostamiDr. Soheila Rostami is a double board-certified oculo-facial plastic surgeon with over twenty five years of surgical experience. A fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (FAAO) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (FAACS), she is internationally recognized for her artistic eye and surgical excellence in facial rejuvenation.________________________________________About Sanctuary Cosmetic CenterSanctuary Cosmetic Center is an elite aesthetic and surgical destination located in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Offering a seamless blend of surgical and non-surgical treatments, Sanctuary is known for delivering timeless, natural beauty in a luxurious setting.

