Prime Minister Carney Meets With President Of Italy Sergio Mattarella

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, May 17 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, ahead of their attendance at the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

President Mattarella congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The two leaders reflected on the close and historic ties between Canada and Italy, and on the co-operation on defence, security, and trade.

