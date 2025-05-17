Pensioner To Cycle Full Tour De France Route (6,500 Km) To Raise Funds For Health Charities

- Dyll DaviesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pensioner Dyll Davies embarks on“My Grand Tour 66” challenge, covering every stage of the 2025 Tour de France and more in aid of Missing Millions France, Prostate Cancer UK, and Men's Minds Matter.For most of us, the idea of cycling the whole route of the Tour de France would be an unthinkable challenge – 3,350 kilometres of distance, including a multiplicity of gruelling climbs totalling some 51,550 metres, over just 23 days. Add in the sections in between the actual stages, which, for the cycling pros, are conveniently covered by luxury coach while they get a well-deserved rest – and you have the total challenge which is being undertaken this year by amateur cyclist Dyll Davies. Furthermore, at 66 years old, Dyll is officially a pensioner.In total, the 66 Grand Tour will encompass 6,500 kilometre's, with 80,000 metres of ascent. Riding continuously with no rest days - unlike the pros who get two! - Davies aims to complete the challenge within 40 days – completely unsupported and carrying his own luggage.Davies has christened his challenge the '66 Grand Tour 2025': 66, not only because of his own age, but because he will start and end his route in the 66th département in France, the Pyrenées - Orientales which he has made his home.Davies took up cycling just 12 years ago, when he designed a challenge following the death of a close friend due to cancer. With the 66 Grand Tour he is seeking again to raise funds for charity and has selected three that are especially close to his heart: Prostate Cancer UK, Men's Minds Matter, and Millions Missing France, a charity supporting people with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome.Dyll Davies is available for interviews before his departure and will be reachable periodically during the challenge by phone or video call for media updates. High-resolution photos of Dyll training and maps of his planned route are available on request. This unique story of endurance, age-defying ambition, and charity has already started to gain attention in cycling communities, and Dyll is excited to share it with a wider audience to encourage donations and prove what determined amateurs can achieve.For more information, to arrange an interview, or to request photos/videos, please contact Vivavelo below.

