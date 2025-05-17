Houzeo Rolls Out New Buyer Platform For Rhode Island Homebuyers

2,000+ Homes for Sale in Providence, RI

Home buyers across the Ocean State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: Houzeo gives homebuyers access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide, including around 4,200 homes for sale in Rhode Island . This is similar to platforms like Zillow and Redfin. All listings have high-quality photos, comprehensive property info, accurate pricing, floor plans, ownership history, and insights into the local neighborhoods.2. IntelliSearch: Buyers can easily narrow down homes by location, price, property type, and more. Houzeo's IntelliSearch tool lets users type in quick queries like“3 bed homes for sale in Providence with beach access” or“new cheap Jamestown listings near water,” making the house-hunting journey easier.3. Intuitive Map Filters: The interactive map tools on Houzeo let homebuyers explore listings based on specific preferences such as scheduled open houses, recent price drops, newly constructed homes, or properties without HOA fees. A simple tap on the map will update the listings in real time so buyers can focus on homes that matter the most.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can schedule a home tour at a time that works for them with just a few clicks-no phone calls or emails needed.5. Save Favorite Homes: House hunters often compare different areas like Providence, Newport, and Warwick before making any offers. Houzeo's Favorites feature helps buyers track and revisit their shortlisted properties with ease. This tool becomes particularly helpful for partners or co-buyers who evaluate options together.6. Contact Agent: The Contact Agent feature lets buyers connect directly with listing agents. Whether they're looking for luxury homes for sale in Newport with a pool or ready to make an offer on a single-family house in East Greenwich, they can ask questions and submit offers instantly.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

