Sono Sharks Secure Historic Win In Ohio

Sono Sharks Win in Ohio vs Lake Erie Beacons 3-2

Marina Stefanoni MVP of the mathc

Hana Moataz clings the win 3-0 in the shootout for the Sharks

SoNo Sharks Bring Home 3-2 Victory in Thrilling first ever NSL Shootout Against Lake Erie Beacons.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SoNo Sharks Bring Home 3-2 Victory in Thrilling NL Shootout Against Lake Erie BeaconsThe SoNo Sharks defied expectations and secured a remarkable 3-2 victory against the formidable Lake Erie Beacons yesterday in Cleveland, Ohio. Overcoming a 2-0 deficit, the Sharks showcased exceptional resilience and skill to claim their first-ever NL shootout win.Entering the match as underdogs, the Sharks, featuring a young and dynamic team including Egypt's Salma Hany (World No. 12), America's Marina Stefanoni (World No. 28), and Egypt's Hannah Moataz (World No. 34), faced a strong Beacons squad with England's Gina Kennedy (World No.7) who made it to the quarter finals of the World Championships the night before, Canada's Hollie Naughton (World No. 31), and England's Lucy Beecroft (World No. 39).The first two periods were tightly contested, with the Beacons narrowly edging out the Sharks 27-26 in the first and 37-33 in the second. However, the Sharks rallied in the third period with renewed energy and defensive prowess. Salma Hany established a 15-5 lead against Lucie Beecroft, and Hannah Moataz extended the advantage to 33-16. Marina Stefanoni further widened the gap, and Coach Cauwels strategically used a 2-minute Powerplay to propel the match towards the first-ever NSL women's shootout winning the 3rd period 60-45.The shootout, a best-of-three-points play, saw Marina Stefanoni surprisingly take the first point against Gina Kennedy with a well-executed drop shot. Salma Hany followed with a strong drive to secure the second point against Hollie Naughton. Hannah Moataz sealed the victory with a quick boast, leaving Lucy Beecroft unable to respond and clinching the 3-0 shootout win for the Sharks."I felt confident when the team performed strongly in the first two games, only losing by one or two points," said Coach Cauwels. "It gave the young team confidence to do well in the third and last period. They kept their cool and went straight for the win."With this victory, the SoNo Sharks now lead their conference 2-0 and advance to the NSL finals in Philadelphia from June 26-28, where they will face either the DC Inferno or Philadelphia Freedom.Photo credit: @mcclendon_media

