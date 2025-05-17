Seventeen NECX Inmates Graduate With Associate's Degrees

Mountain City, Tenn. – Seventeen inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) graduated with an associate's degree in general studies on Thursday night.

Thursday's commencement ceremony marked the second and largest cohort of NECX inmates to earn their associate's degree from Northeast State Community College. Facility leadership, education staff, and representatives from Northeast State attended the event to recognize the graduates for their achievement.

“By providing offenders with educational opportunities like this, we're giving them the tools they need to build successful lives once they are released,” said NECX Warden Brian Eller.“By making rehabilitation our focus, we're making our communities safer for everyone.”

Eleven of the graduates were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, which requires a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Nine graduates completed their studies with a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

“Northeast State is grateful to be a part of the Northeast Correctional Complex's educational efforts, and we are truly excited about this commencement,” said Northeast State Community College President Jeff McCord.“We are incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments and honored to confer their well-earned degrees.”

Across the state, TDOC partners with nine colleges and universities to provide inmates with opportunities for post-secondary education, including vocational certificates and associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees.

