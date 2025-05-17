403
India demands Pakistan’s nukes to be taken under IAEA watch
(MENAFN) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has called for Pakistan’s nuclear weapons to be placed under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), questioning the safety and responsibility of Islamabad’s nuclear posture.
Speaking to troops in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday—weeks after a deadly terrorist attack in the region—Singh said the global community must scrutinize whether nuclear arms are secure in “the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation.”
He accused Pakistan of repeatedly making reckless nuclear threats toward India and argued that the IAEA, which is responsible for the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy, should intervene to monitor Islamabad’s arsenal.
In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Singh’s remarks, labeling them “irresponsible” and reflective of India’s “deep insecurity and frustration.” The ministry also criticized Singh’s understanding of the IAEA’s role and countered by pointing to incidents in India involving theft and illicit trade of radioactive materials.
The exchange comes amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Last week, the Indian Air Force reportedly struck a Pakistani air base in Sargodha, which is thought to house nuclear assets. Rumors swirled on social media of a radioactive leak at the nearby Kirana Hills site, though India denied targeting that facility.
India’s Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, dismissed the speculation, stating, “We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there.” The IAEA also confirmed that no radiation leaks had been detected in Pakistan.
India and Pakistan have fought four wars since their independence in 1947. Fears of nuclear escalation persist, especially as Pakistani leaders have suggested they reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in extended conflicts. India, by contrast, maintains a no-first-use policy.
