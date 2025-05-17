403
Trump wants to get together with Putin ‘as soon as it can be set up’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the earliest opportunity, highlighting the need to address the ongoing Ukraine conflict. During his Middle East tour in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, Trump was asked about a potential meeting with Putin and responded, stating that “it’s time for us to just do it” and that they would “get it done” as soon as arrangements can be made.
Though he did not specify a date for the meeting, Trump hinted that the world would become “much, much safer” in a “two to three weeks” timeframe. Earlier, the US president had considered traveling to Türkiye if certain developments occurred.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also acknowledged the importance of a Trump-Putin meeting, emphasizing that such a summit would require thorough preparation to be productive. Peskov noted that expert consultations would be essential before any high-level discussions, underscoring the significance of the summit for advancing US-Russia relations and addressing global issues, particularly the Ukraine crisis.
