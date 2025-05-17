403
Subjects discussed throughout Istanbul discussions get unveiled
(MENAFN) Moscow has expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Istanbul talks and is ready to resume contact with Kiev, according to Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator. Following the discussions on Friday, Medinsky revealed that the sides have agreed on a significant prisoner exchange and explored potential pathways toward a ceasefire.
The agreed prisoner swap will involve 1,000 prisoners of war from each side, set to take place in the coming days, marking the largest exchange since the escalation of the conflict in 2022. Additionally, Ukraine has requested a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which Moscow is considering.
Both parties have agreed to work on detailed ceasefire proposals and present them to each other. Medinsky suggested that once these proposals are shared, it would be logical to continue the talks, noting that an agreement on this issue already exists between the two sides.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also confirmed the prisoner exchange and emphasized that discussions included various ceasefire options and the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. Umerov did not provide a specific date for the exchange but confirmed that it would occur soon.
The two-hour dialogue marked the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in over three years, following a break in negotiations after Ukraine withdrew in 2022. The resumption of talks came at the initiative of President Putin, who offered to restart negotiations without preconditions. Initially, Zelensky, who had ruled out talks with Moscow, agreed to participate after receiving support for the idea from US President Donald Trump. However, he insisted that Putin should also agree to meet, which Russia initially rejected. Eventually, Zelensky organized his delegation, and the meeting took place in Istanbul.
